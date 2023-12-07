Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

One dead after overnight fire at motel near I-17 and Greenway Road

Firefighters were first notified around 11 p.m. Wednesday about a blaze in a single motel room near 25th Avenue and Greenway Road.
La Quinta Inn hotel fire Phoenix
Posted at 4:25 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 06:44:15-05

PHOENIX — One person is dead after an overnight fire at a motel in Phoenix.

Firefighters were first notified around 11 p.m. Wednesday about a blaze in a single motel room near 25th Avenue and Greenway Road.

When they arrived, crews started the firefight and searched for any possible victims. While inside, one person was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple units were ultimately damaged by the fire and what led to the fire is currently under investigation.

Officials have not identified the victim.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61