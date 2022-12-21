Old Phoenix Inn to begin renovations, transforming into facility for homeless seniors

PHOENIX — More than double the number of people experiencing homelessness have died on the streets of Maricopa County this year than last.

Last December, Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) reported that approximately 500 individuals had died on the streets, but the number this year is tragically already more than 1,000 as of November, and the year is not even over.

Since 1990, the National Coalition for the Homeless has sponsored National Homeless Persons' Remembrance Day to bring attention to the plight of the nation's vast and diverse homeless population, and to encourage the public to act on their behalf.

The event, held on the longest day of the year, December 21, remembers those who have died while experiencing homelessness during the previous year.

To help with the growing crisis in Maricopa County, CASS is preparing to renovate the old Phoenix Inn off Black Canyon Highway in Phoenix.

It’ll transform into a 170-bed, first-in-the-state emergency shelter for senior citizens experiencing homelessness, and will be called The Haven.

"Our community has a responsibility to recognize the value and dignity of every one of our neighbors, whether housed or unhoused," said Lisa Glow, Chief Executive Officer of CASS. "This is especially poignant as we are seeing increasing numbers of senior citizens in our shelters. At CASS, we need community support and financial donations in order to provide for our seniors to ensure that no one ever has to sleep on the streets of Maricopa County."

CASS said studies across the United States and Canada have confirmed a relationship between a lack of housing and increased mortality rates. Homeless persons are 3-4 times more likely to die than the general population.

CASS said it’s seen a 43% increase in seniors experiencing homelessness in a one-year period.

The Haven is set to open summer of 2023.

If you’re interested in learning more about CASS or donating, visit their website.