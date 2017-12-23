Off-duty MCSO deputy shoots suspect at Phoenix Food City

abc15.com staff , Sonu Wasu
1:46 PM, Dec 22, 2017
4 hours ago
central phoenix | phoenix metro

Two women were cashing a fake check at Food City in Phoenix when an off-duty deputy became involved in a shooting with the two suspects.

The incident happened Friday afternoon near McDowell Road and 32nd Street.

PHOENIX - Officials are at the scene of shooting at a Food City in Phoenix.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. at the Food City shopping center at 32nd Street and McDowell Road. 

Phoenix police said an off-duty MCSO deputy was working security at Food City when two female suspects attempted to cash a fake check. The clerk realized the check was not real and one of the women pulled out a gun and started shooting. 

"One of the employees verified that the check was stolen and she contacted an off-duty MCSO deputy who was working at the time," Phoenix police spokesman Alan Pfohl said.

The deputy shot back and shot one of the suspects. The suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition. 

"The deputy was able to catch one of the females," Pfohl said. "That female removed a gun from her waistband, pointed over her shoulder and fired between one and three rounds at the deputy."

The other female suspect fled the scene and has not been located. 

Food City employee Gilbert Echeverria says the incident caused quite a commotion.

"They were screaming," Echeverria said. "You know, like you're watching a movie...they're screaming. I walked up front. That's when I saw the lady up front laying down; you know, she got shot."

No other information is known. 

