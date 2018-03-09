NRA gave $202,000 to small number of schools in Arizona

PHOENIX - The National Rifle Association has given $202,000 in grant money in recent years to a small number of schools in Arizona.

An analysis by The Associated Press of the NRA Foundation's tax records found that about 500 schools across the United States received more than $7.3 million from 2010 through 2016, mostly through grants aimed at promoting shooting sports.

Nationally, the grants have gone to a wide array of school programs, including the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, rifle teams, hunting safety courses and agriculture clubs.

The analysis found the grant money for Arizona was divided between about 15 schools.

RELATED: Guns for teachers? Valley teachers test themselves, beliefs in ABC15 experiment