NOW HIRING: Eight places now hiring in the Valley (1/28)

Are you looking for work? There are several places now hiring and looking to add quality workers in the Valley!

1. The Home Depot

The Home Depot is now hiring in Phoenix as it prepares for its busiest selling season in the spring. The company will be hiring 1,600 new associates for local stores and 70 associates for its distribution center in Tolleson. Available positions will vary by store. College students, veterans, and retirees are encouraged to apply. Click here to start your application.

2. Greater Phoenix Job Fair

Are you looking for a career fair in Phoenix? LocalWork.com is hosting the Greater Phoenix Job Fair at the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel on February 12. The event will go from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sponsors of the career fair include TeleTech, State Farm, Chase, and more! Make sure to dress professionally and to bring plenty of copies of your resume. RSVP online here.

IF YOU GO: 2435 S. 47th St. Phoenix, AZ 85034

3. Hilton Garden Inn & Home2 Suites

Are you looking for work in Tempe? Hilton Garden Inn & Home2 Suites – Tempe ASU Research Park and TRES, is now hiring! Located off Loop 101 and Elliot Road, there are several positions open including cooks, laundry attendants, dishwashers, human resources/payroll clerk, housekeeping supervisor and more. For information on how to apply for positions at the hotel click here, and for positions at TRES, head here. Additional information can be found by calling (480) 897-5200.

4. Shipt

Do you have a passion for shopping? Shipt, an on-demand grocery delivery service, is looking for reliable people to shop for groceries and to deliver to their members. Team members can set their own schedule and can make up to $25 an hour. Interested applicants must be 18-years-old, have a reliable vehicle, a valid U.S. driver’s license and auto insurance, and must be able to pass a thorough background check. Other requirements and how to apply can be found here.

5. Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Looking for a career in hospitality? Marriott Vacations Worldwide is looking for team members at their Canyon Villas location in Phoenix. Open positions include activities coordinator, housekeeper, loss prevention officer, pool attendant and more! Benefits of the company include medical/dental/vision, vacation/sick time, travel discounts and more. Information on how to apply can be found here.

6. Queen Creek Unified School District

Queen Creek Unified School District is growing and looking to add new team members! The district will be opening two new schools, Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary in July and a second high school in July 2019. The principals for these schools have been picked from current QCUSD schools, which opens up two spots for principals in the district. The district is also hiring teachers for their new elementary school. Click here for more information.

7. Tri-City Cardiology

Looking for a career in the medical field? Tri-City Cardiology is looking for new employees as they are opening a location in north Scottsdale in early March. Open positions include medical assistant, front office check-in/greeter and a discharge scheduler. As well, Tri-City is also hiring for multiple positions at their locations in Mesa and Gilbert. These positions include medical coder, medical records file clerk, ultrasound vein technician, and they also have specialized openings for a heart failure research RN and a healthcare systems data analyst. For more information, head here.

8. Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour in Phoenix is now hiring for their kitchen team. They are looking for applicants who have availability from Tuesday through Saturday and is used to being on their feet. The cocktail parlour is looking for a line cook who has a year of experience. Health benefits are included in the position after a trial period. Applicants must have a food handler’s certification and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here for information on how to apply.

If you have a listing you'd like featured, email me at seth.pines@abc15.com.