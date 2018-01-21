NOW HIRING: Eight places now hiring in the Valley (1/21)

Are you looking for a job? There are several places now hiring in the Valley and looking to add quality workers!

1. GoDaddy

GoDaddy is hosting an open house hiring event this Thursday, January 25 at their Tempe campus. From 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., job seekers will be able to meet GoDaddy leaders, trainers, recruiters and tour the campus to learn more about their hosting sales and support career opportunities. GoDaddy Tempe is located at 2150 E Warner Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284. Interested attendees should register here. Don't forget your resume!

IF YOU GO: 2150 E Warner Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284

2. Vanguard

Vanguard in Scottsdale is now hiring for sales consultants, client relationship specialists, senior recruiter and more! The company offers a broad range of benefits to their crew members. Their office is at 14321 N. Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. More information on Vanguard can be found here.

3. Tri-City Cardiology

Looking for a career in the medical field? Tri-City Cardiology is looking for new employees as they are opening a location in north Scottsdale in early March. Open positions include medical assistant, front office check-in/greeter and a discharge scheduler. As well, Tri-City is also hiring for multiple positions at their locations in Mesa and Gilbert. These positions include medical coder, medical records file clerk, ultrasound vein technician, and they also have specialized openings for a heart failure research RN and a healthcare systems data analyst. For more information, head here.

4. Bank of America

Bank of America will be hosting a hiring event in Phoenix on January 24 as they are looking to hire senior client service representatives. In the position, chosen applicants will be responsible for, “providing a seamless delivery of problem resolution to our customers who encounter complex technical online issues with online banking, mobile banking and text banking for deposit and card products.” The event will go from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at 1825 E. Buckeye Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85034. Job seekers are asked to dress professional and to bring several resumes, along with photo ID. More information on how to apply can be found here.

IF YOU GO: 1825 E. Buckeye Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85034

5. Phoenix Career Fair at the Mesa Convention Center

Looking for some work in the East Valley? The Phoenix Career Fair at the Mesa Convention Center will be taking place on January 25. The event will go from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. inside the building A Superstition Ballroom. Featured companies include Chase, Norwegian Cruise Line, Service Corporation International and more! Admission is free for all job seekers. Head here for more information on the event.

IF YOU GO: 263 N Center Street, Mesa, AZ 85201

6. Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty is hosting a hiring event for positions at their distribution center in Phoenix. These jobs include third shift shipping associates and equipment operators. The shift for these positions is Sunday to Thursday from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. The job fair will take place on January 23 from 8 a.m. until noon at 4570 W Lower Buckeye Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85043. More information can be found here.

IF YOU GO: 4570 W Lower Buckeye Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85043

7. Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona will be hosting several hiring events throughout the Valley in January. Job seekers are asked to bring several copies of their resume and to dress professionally. Check out the details below:

Jan. 23, 25 & 30 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Goodwill Hiring Event for new Maricopa Store

First Baptist Church of Maricopa

18705 North John Wayne Parkway

Maricopa, AZ 85139

Click here for more information.

8. Angry Crab Shack & BBQ

Need a job in Ahwatukee? Angry Crab Shack & BBQ is now hiring! Experience is preferred but not required as the restaurant is looking for cooks and back of house help. Candidates are asked to apply in person at the restaurant at 3820 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044. Job seekers are asked to come in between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday. Head here for more information.

Do you have a listing you'd like featured in this story? Email me at seth.pines@abc15.com