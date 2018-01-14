NOW HIRING: Eight places looking for workers in the Valley (1/14)

Looking for a new job? You're in luck because there are several places now hiring in the Valley!

1. Spear Education

Are you looking for a career in the dental industry? Spear Education, a dental education company that is headquartered in Scottsdale is now hiring! The company’s mission is to help dentists and their teams in pursuit of “great dentistry." Open positions include web developer, marketing manager, corporate copywriter, and more! Click here to learn about more opportunities.

2. Scottsdale Career Fair

More than 1,000 jobs will be up for grabs at the Scottsdale Career Fair at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Paradise Valley on January 18. The event will go from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will feature several companies including Chase, Discount Cab, Indian Health Services, Allstate and more! Job seekers are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes and to dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for all interested in attending. Click here to register for the job fair online. Click here for more information.

IF YOU GO: 5401 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

3. Coast-to-Coast Career Fair in Phoenix

Looking for a career fair in Phoenix? Coast-to-Coast Career Fairs is hosting a hiring event on January 17 at the Radisson Phoenix Airport. The event will go from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will feature hundreds of local jobs from the following fields: retail, banking, financial services, accounting and more! Job seekers should bring multiple copies of their resume, dress professionally, and arrive early. More information can be found here.

IF YOU GO: 427 N. 44th Street Phoenix, AZ 85008

4. National Career Fairs hiring event in Mesa

Are you looking for work in the East Valley? National Career Fairs is hosting a job fair in Mesa on February 8. This event will be free for all job seekers. Careers usually represented at the hiring event include sales, customers service, finance, banking and more! The career fair goes from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Windemere Hotel & Conference Center. For more information, head here.

IF YOU GO: 5750 East Main Street, Mesa, AZ 85205

5. Ingallina's Box Lunch and Catering

Ingallina’s Box Lunch and Catering in Phoenix is searching for new team members! They are looking for those who have experience as a cook, sandwich maker, pantry manager or prep cook. The casual business catering company specializes in making boxed lunches and party platters and delivers them throughout the Phoenix metro area. Applicants must have a clean driving record, be energetic and have strong communication skills. Apply in person on-site between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 4117 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Click here for more information.

6. The Duce

Do you have restaurant experience? If so, The Duce in Phoenix is now hiring. The unique venue is now accepting applications for prep and line cooks with two years of experience. Interested applicants must also have a food handler certification. Click here to find out more information.

7. Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona will be hosting several hiring events throughout the Valley in January. Job seekers are asked to bring several copies of their resume and to dress professionally. Check out the details below:

Jan. 9, 10, 16, 23, 25 & 30 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Goodwill Hiring Event for new Maricopa Store

First Baptist Church of Maricopa

18705 North John Wayne Parkway

Maricopa, AZ 85139

Jan. 11 & 18, 2018 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Goodwill Hiring Event at New Scottsdale Store

2441 N. Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Jan. 18, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West Valley Career Expo

American Sports Center—Avondale

755 N. 114th Ave.

Avondale, 85323 United States

8. Erickson Framing AZ

Erickson Framing AZ has more than 100 job openings they are looking to fill! Based out of Chandler, the residential framing company has crews all over the Valley. They are looking to fill more than positions at their wall panel and truss manufacturing plant, as well as positions in the field. Erickson says a familiarity in framing or construction is helpful but not required. More information on Erickson can be found here.

Do you have a listing you'd like featured in this story? Email me at seth.pines@abc15.com