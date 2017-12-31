NOW HIRING: Eight places looking for workers in the Valley (12/31)

Are you looking for work in the Valley? There are several places now hiring and looking to add quality workers!

1. US Health Group

Are you looking for a career in sales? US Health Group is now hiring for sales representatives in Phoenix. The company will be hosting an informational meeting on this hiring opportunity. The event will take place on January 3 at 2 p.m. at 10201 51st Street Ste. 275, Phoenix AZ 85044. Click here for more information.

2. HireLive Career Fair in Phoenix

HireLive is hosting a career fair in Phoenix on January 12. The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel Biltmore. Job seekers will have the chance to meet with several Fortune 500 companies. Interested candidates are encouraged to bring 10-15 resumes and dress professionally. This event is free for all job seekers. Head here for more information.

3. Greater Phoenix Job Fair

Job seekers will have the chance to meet with several employers at the Greater Phoenix Job Fair on January 11. The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Hilton Phoenix Airport. Employers from customer service, banking, sales, government, marketing, and more will be at the job fair. This hiring event is free for all job seekers, be sure to dress professional and bring plenty of resumes! Head here for more information.

4. Bank of America

Are you looking for work in the East Valley? Bank of America is hosting a hiring event for Operations Control Analysts at their Chandler location. In the position, chosen candidates will be responsible for using internal systems to research, update, review and confirm customer profile details during inbound or outbound calls with customers. The event will take place on January 11 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at 2565 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85224. Click here for more information.

5. Chompie's

Do you have restaurant experience? If so, Chompie’s, Arizona’s New York Deli, is now hiring! They are looking for restaurant kitchen managers and assistant kitchen managers. Ideal candidates must have at least three years of experience and background in kitchen management. If you have a winning attitude and a passion for customer service, then this listing could be for you! For more information and how to apply, click here.

6. Angry Crab Shack and BBQ

Angry Crab Shack and BBQ in Ahwatukee is looking for new team members! The restaurant is hiring for cooks and back of house positions. Experience is preferred but not required for job seekers. Interested candidates are welcome to apply in person at the restaurant, located at 3820 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044, between 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Head here for more information.

7. Laveen Elementary School District

Are you a teacher looking for work? The Laveen Elementary School District is hosting a teacher job fair on January 17. The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Laveen Education Center at 5001 West Dobbins Road, Laveen, AZ 85339. Job seekers are asked to apply to a teacher position before attending the hiring event. Click here for additional information and how to apply.

8. Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab has more than 30 openings in information technology at their Phoenix campus. These positions include staff security analyst, staff security engineer, technical directors of identity access management and more! Benefits of Charles Schwab include tuition reimbursement, an employee wellness program, and time off to volunteer. Their Phoenix campus is located at 2423 East Lincoln Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Click here for more information on the company.