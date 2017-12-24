NOW HIRING: Eight places looking for workers in the Valley (12/24)

Are you looking for work in the Valley? There are several places now hiring and looking to add quality workers!

1.Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab has more than 30 openings in information technology at their Phoenix campus. These positions include staff security analyst, staff security engineer, technical directors of identity access management and more! Benefits of Charles Schwab include tuition reimbursement, an employee wellness program, and time off to volunteer. Their Phoenix campus is located at 2423 East Lincoln Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Click here for more information on the company.

2. Hyatt Regency Phoenix

The Hyatt Regency in downtown Phoenix has several positions open. These positions include culinary supervisor, front office host, in-room dining server, and more! The hotel is located at 122 North 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004. Interested candidates can head here for more information and job opportunities.

3. Career Connectors

Career Connectors, a 501(c)3 non-profit hosts monthly free events around the Valley to connect people in career transition with companies that are hiring! The next one of these events is taking place on January 3, 2018, from 9 a.m. until noon in Phoenix. Featured hiring companies at the presentation include Staff Logic, State Farm, Maricopa Integrated Health System, and more! Click here for more information.

4. Greater Phoenix Career Fair

Several Valley companies will be searching for new employees at the Greater Phoenix Career Fair on January 11, 2018. The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Hilton Phoenix Airport, 2435 South 47th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034. Companies that have recently participated in the Greater Phoenix Job Fair PayPal, Wells Fargo, Hertz, Progressive, and more! Job seekers are asked to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes!

5. Bank of America

Are you looking for work in the East Valley? Bank of America is hosting a hiring event for Operations Control Analysts at their Chandler location. In the position, chosen candidates will be responsible for using internal systems to research, update, review and confirm customer profile details during inbound or outbound calls with customers. The event will take place on January 11 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at 2565 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85224. Click here for more information.

6. Tuck Shop Kitchen & Bar

Tuck Shop Kitchen & Bar in Phoenix is looking for new team members! The restaurant is now hiring for cooks, prep cooks, and dishwashers. Previous cooking experience is required for those applying to be line cooks. Recent culinary graduates are also encouraged to apply. Ideal candidates for the open positions should have a strong work ethic. Click here for more information.

7. HireLive Career Fair

HireLive is hosting a career fair in Phoenix on January 12, 2018. The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel Biltmore. Job seekers will have the chance to meet with several Fortune 500 companies. Interested candidates are encouraged to bring 10-15 resumes and dress professionally. This event is free for all job seekers. Head here for more information.

8. Northwest Exterminating

Northwest Exterminating is recruiting for commercial pest control technicians in Phoenix. Applicants must have a clean driving record and background and will be asked to submit to a drug test. The company offers paid, on the job training and provides classes to become AZDA state certified. Click here to find out more information and to apply.

Do you have a listing that you'd like featured? Email me at seth.pines@abc15.com