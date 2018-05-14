NOW HIRING: 8 places looking for workers in the Valley (5/13)

Are you looking for work? There are several places now hiring and looking to add quality workers!

1. Tempe Career Fair

Looking for work in the East Valley? More than 1,100 jobs will be up for grabs at the Tempe Career Fair on May 16. The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ 85281. Featured companies at the event include Chandler Unified School District, Shamrock Foods, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Allstate and more! Make sure to bring copies of your resume and to dress for an interview, attendance is free for job seekers! Click here for more information.

2. The Hartford

Are you looking for a career in insurance? The Hartford is now hiring for several positions! Open positions include call center inbound sales agent, service operations manager, auto physical damage-associate claim representative, senior workers comp claim representative. These job opportunities are based at their Scottsdale offices located near L-101 and Raintree.

3. USAA

USAA is now hiring for opportunities in IT, customer support, and more! The company has several perks and benefits including an onsite health clinic, a fitness center, Zumba classes and more. Interested in learning more about USAA? Head here for more information.

4. Vi at Silverstone

Vi at Silverstone, a luxury senior living community in north Scottsdale, is looking for passionate, service-focused employees who want to make a difference in the lives of older adults. Open positions include dining servers, cooks, dishwashers, certified nursing assistants, and more! Perks of Vi at Silverstone include comprehensive medical, prescription, and dental plans as well as free vision care for employees and dependents, tuition reimbursement, a scholarship program, a PTO plan and more! Click here to learn more and view open positions.

5. Cafe Valley Bakery

Café Valley Bakery in Phoenix is hosting a hiring event on May 17 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The bakery is hiring first, second, and third shift for team member production, warehouse clerk, production supervisors, and more! The event will take place at 7000 W. Buckeye Road Phoenix AZ, 85043. Make sure to bring a copy of your resume! Head here for more information.

6. Desert Choice Schools

Desert Choice Schools, a certified K-12 private day school is hosting a job fair for special education teachers on May 21. The event will go from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Evans Learning Center at 4525 S College Ave, Tempe AZ 85282. The positions for the 2018-2019 school year are available in the East and West Valley. Interviews will be held on site, job seekers are asked to bring their resume, fingerprint clearance card, and certificates (if any.) Head here for more information.

7. Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is hosting a career expo on May 22. The event will go from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Crossroads United Methodist Church, located at 7901 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix. More than 40 employers will be in attendance, ranging in industries from education, banking, customer service, hospitality and more! The expo is being sponsored by SeekPro, a division of Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona. To register for the career expo, click here.

8. Liberty Traditional Charter School

Liberty Traditional Charter School is now hiring for K-8 teachers for the 2018-2019 school year. The charter school is located at 4027 N. 45th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031. The school’s office is open from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., job seekers should feel free to visit and take a tour of the school. The school is looking for teachers in math, language arts, science, social studies, and more! Click here to get your application started.