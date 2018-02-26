NOW HIRING: 8 places looking for workers in the Valley (2/25)

Are you looking for work? There are several places now hiring in the Valley and looking to add quality workers!

1. Dignity Health

Are you looking for a career in the medical field? Dignity Health has openings for multiple positions. These include physical therapists, RN’s, nurse practitioners, physicians, and more! Dignity has a Total Rewards program for team members that include monetary and non-monetary benefits to help their employees personal and professional lives. Head here for more information.

2. BestCompaniesAZ Military Event

BestCompaniesAZ will be hosting its 4th annual Military Career Event in conjunction with Career Connectors and Birdies for the Brave on March 7 at the North Phoenix Baptist Church Conference Center, 5757 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85012. The event will go from 9 a.m. until noon where veterans, transitioning military and their spouses will have the chance to meet hiring representatives from more than 40 military-friendly employers. For more information on the event, head here.

IF YOU GO: 5757 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85012

3. Queen Creek Unified School District

The Queen Creek Unified School District is hosting a job fair for teachers on February 26. The event will take place at the Queen Creek Unified School District Office from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Job seekers have the chance to meet with administrators from each site to participate in interviews and ask questions. Perks of QCUSD include an employee discount for before and after school care and a comprehensive benefits package. For more information on the event, head here.

IF YOU GO: 20217 Chandler Heights Road, Queen Creek, 85142

4. The Residence Inn/Courtyard Phoenix Downtown

Are you interested in a career in hospitality? The Residence Inn / Courtyard Phoenix Downtown is hosting a hiring event for multiple positions on February 28. The event will go from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at 132 S Central Ave, Phoenix 85004. Open positions include line cook, bistro servers, lobby attendant, banquet servers and more. Find more information here.

IF YOU GO: 132 S Central Ave, Phoenix, 85004

5. Leading Edge Academy in Maricopa

Calling all teachers! Leading Edge Academy is hosting an elementary teacher job fair on March 1 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Maricopa. The school is looking to hire teachers for the 2018-2019 school year. The school is located at 18700 N. Porter Rd. Maricopa, AZ 85138. Job seekers will have the chance to meet with administrators and learn about career opportunities. More info can be found here.

IF YOU GO: 18700 N. Porter Rd. Maricopa, AZ 85138

6. Seasons 52

Do you have restaurant experience? Seasons 52 in Phoenix is now hiring! Located in Biltmore Fashion Park, the restaurant is looking for bartenders, hosts, dining room coordinators, and servers. Ideal candidates have the drive to succeed and have a passion for great food. Click here for more information.

7. Arizona Autism Charter School

Arizona Autism Charter School in Phoenix is expanding and now hiring. The school is looking for full and part-time paraprofessionals. In the position, paraprofessionals will execute daily lessons as directed by a classroom teacher, assist students in participating in classroom routines, and ensure student safety. Training and experience in Applied Behavior Analysis is preferred. Job seekers should have a high school diploma or equivalent, an Arizona IVP fingerprint clearance card and a year of experience of working with children with autism. Click here for more information.

8. Family Support Resources, Inc.

Family Support Resources, Inc. in Phoenix is now hiring for overnight staff. Family Support Resources specializes in providing out-of-home care to kids in crisis. Chosen candidates will be responsible for meal preparation, re-directing and de-escalating client behaviors, upkeep of the home, and paperwork for 5+ clients. Job seekers must be 21 or older, have a minimum high school diploma or GED, and a year of paid experience of working with kids with behavioral challenges. Head here for more information.