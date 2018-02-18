NOW HIRING: 8 places looking for workers in the Valley (2/18)

Are you looking for work? There are several places now hiring in the Valley that are looking to add quality workers!

1. Tri-City Cardiology

Are you looking for a career in the medical field? Tri-City Cardiology has several positions available at their East Valley locations. These jobs include medical assistants, discharge scheduler, RN, systems data analyst, and more! If you’re interested, head here for more information.

2. BestCompaniesAZ Military Event

BestCompaniesAZ will be hosting its 4th annual Military Career Event in conjunction with Career Connectors and Birdies for the Brave on March 7 at the North Phoenix Baptist Church Conference Center, 5757 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85012. The event will go from 9 a.m. until noon where veterans, transitioning military and their spouses will have the chance to meet hiring representatives from more than 40 military-friendly employers. For more information on the event, head here.

IF YOU GO: 5757 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85012

3. Ditech Financial LLC

Ditech Financial LLC, a provider of home loan, loan servicing, and refinance products has 80 positions open at their Tempe office. The company offers several perks including medical, dental vision and prescription coverage benefits, tuition reimbursement, six paid holidays, 401K and more! Ditech has several jobs open including bankruptcy supervisor, foreclosure specialist, loan officer/customer advocate and more. For more information and to apply, head to their website here.

4. Queen Creek Unified School District

The Queen Creek Unified School District is hosting a job fair for teachers on February 26. The event will take place at the Queen Creek Unified School District Office from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Job seekers have the chance to meet with administrators from each site to participate in interviews and ask questions. Perks of QCUSD include an employee discount for before and after school care and a comprehensive benefits package. For more information on the event, head here.

IF YOU GO: 20217 Chandler Heights Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

5. Charles Schwab

Looking for work in Phoenix? Charles Schwab has 80 openings available for several positions. These jobs include financial service professional, relationship specialist, client banking service professional and additional opportunities in information technology. Benefits of Charles Schwab include an employee wellness program, tuition reimbursement, time off to volunteer and more. Their offices are located at 2423 East Lincoln Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Head here for more information.

6. JetStream Ground Services Inc.

Are you looking for a career at the airport? JetStream Ground Services Inc. is now hiring for aircraft cleaners at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The company is hosting a job fair on February 28 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Tempe. Job seekers are asked to bring two forms of identification, complete an application for employment, and will be required to pass a drug and a 10-year criminal background check. For more information, head here.

IF YOU GO: 2100 South Priest Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

7. State Farm

Are you looking for work in the East Valley? State Farm is now hiring for their offices in Tempe. The company will be hosting a hiring fair on March 1 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Tempe Center for the Arts. Open positions include part-time inbound sales, full-time and part-time customer service, Spanish/English interpretation representative and more! Additional information on the event can be found here.

IF YOU GO: 700 Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ 85281

8. BASIS Career Fair

BASIS.ed is hosting a career fair on February 24 where job seekers can learn more about teaching opportunities at BASIS charter schools. Event-goers will have the chance to meet with the team of Arizona BASIS charter school administrators. The career fair will go from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at 201 E. Indianola Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85012. Head here for more information and to RSVP.

IF YOU GO:

201 E. Indianola Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85012.