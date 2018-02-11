NOW HIRING: 8 places looking for workers in the Valley (2/11)

Are you looking for work? There are several places in the Valley that are now hiring and looking to add quality workers!

1. Greater Phoenix Job Fair

Are you looking for a career fair in Phoenix? Localwork.com is hosting a job fair on February 12 at the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sponsors of the job fair include Cognizant, State Farm, Chase, RW Lynch, and more! Make sure to bring copies of your resume and to dress professionally. Click here for more information.

IF YOU GO: 2435 S 47th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034

2. BestCompaniesAZ Military Career Event

BestCompaniesAZ will be hosting its 4th annual Military Career Event in conjunction with Career Connectors and Birdies for the Brave on March 7 at the North Phoenix Baptist Church Conference Center, 5757 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85012. The event will go from 9 a.m. until noon where veterans, transitioning military and their spouses will have the chance to meet hiring representatives from more than 40 military-friendly employers. For more information on the event, head here.

IF YOU GO: 5757 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85012

3. USAA

USAA is now looking to hire 500 to 600 customer service professionals at their north Phoenix campus. These positions include customer sales, service representatives, claims representatives and more! USAA offers their employees a wide range of benefits and perks. Their offices are located at 1 Norterra Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085. Interested candidates will be able to find more information here.

4. State Farm

Are you looking for work in the East Valley? State Farm is now hiring for their offices in Tempe. The company will be hosting a hiring fair on March 1 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Tempe Center for the Arts. Open positions include part-time inbound sales, full-time and part time customer service, Spanish/English interpretation representative and more! Additional information on the event can be found here.

5. Phoenix Veterans Job Fair

Are you a veteran and looking for work? The Phoenix Veterans Job Fair will be taking place on February 15 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. This event is where transitioning military, veterans, and their spouses can meet recruiters from dozens of companies. This event is free for attendees. For more information and how to register, click here.

IF YOU GO: 1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305

6. West Valley Career Fair

Trying to find a job fair in the West Valley? Chicanos por La Causa, Flourish Now, and Higher Praise Church are hosting a hiring event at the Glendale Community Center on February 14 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Several Valley employers will be present looking for full time employees. This includes the Phoenix Police Department, Hertz Corporation, Allied Universal and more! Head here for more information on the job fair.

IF YOU GO: 5401 W Ocotillo Rd, Glendale, Arizona 85301

7. Old Town Gringos Restaurant & Bar

Do you have kitchen experience? Old Town Gringos Restaurant & Bar in Scottsdale is now hiring for several positions. The restaurant is looking for cooks, promo girls, front of house positions and more! Applicants should have a food handler certification. Job seekers can apply in person at 4209 N Crafstman Court, Scottsdale AZ 85251 or online here.

8. Queen Creek Unified School District

The Queen Creek Unified School District is hosting a job fair for teachers on February 26. The event will take place at the Queen Creek Unified School District Office from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Job seekers will have the chance to meet with administrators from each site to participate in interviews and ask questions. Perks of QCUSD include an employee discount for before and after school care and a comprehensive benefits package. For more information on the event, head here.

IF YOU GO: 20217 Chandler Heights Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142