Nine-year-old girl, 3 adults injured during crash near 20th Street and Jefferson

PHOENIX — A nine-year-old girl and three adults are hospitalized after a crash in central Phoenix.

At about 7 a.m., Phoenix fire crews were called to a two-vehicle crash near 20th and Jefferson streets.

Phoenix Fire officials say when firefighters arrived they found a Uhaul on its side with an SUV resting on its cab.

Five patients were located with two of them needing to be pulled from the wreckage.

Three people inside the SUV were taken to a hospital, including a nine-year-old girl and two adults that are said to be in critical condition.

A man who was in the Uhaul was also injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.