New shelter near 28th and Washington streets provides heat relief to homeless community

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix and Maricopa County have joined together to open a day and night heat relief shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

Two hundred people can get shelter at the new facility, located near 28th and Washington streets. The City of Phoenix says this is not a walk-up facility and clients must be referred by a caseworker.

The shelter offers dedicated beds to sleep in, access to three meals a day, showers, and storage. Pets are also welcome.

The facility is operated by St. Vincent de Paul, which will provide case management services and help people get identification, medical, financial, employment, and housing opportunities.

It is paid for with $4.6 million from Phoenix and Maricopa County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. “This facility will be open and operating through this joint funding model through October 31, 2022, with the goal of the City continuing year-round operations through 2024,” the city said.

The shelter is one of numerous heat-relief shelters and stations around the Valley and state.

