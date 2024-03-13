New rules to be implemented to keep officials, public safe during board meetings

PHOENIX — Starting Wednesday, there will be new security changes impacting Maricopa County board meetings after increasing "disruptive behavior."

The changes mainly impact public comment and where people are allowed to sit during the meetings.

According to the county, the changes are “among several recommendations from a recently completed Threat Assessment” by various law enforcement departments.

In February, there was a reported incident involving a group of people that became aggressive at a meeting.

"Following the adjournment of the February 28 meeting, a group of about 15 meeting attendees forced their way into the area in front of the dais and refused to leave," according to a statement from the county. "As that happened, one county staff member was shoved and fell. Security personnel had to confront the attendees and it was several minutes before they left."

The county says “disruptive behavior” at formal meetings has been escalating.