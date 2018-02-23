New mobile app providing Valley residents with on-demand health services

PHOENIX - Valley residents wanting on-demand access to top doctors, including specialists, can now subscribe to a mobile app-based service.

Concierge Key Health is currently available in three metro areas and plans to expand to 12 in the coming months. It costs $3000 a year for an individual and $5000 for a family.

Client Taylor Phillips used the service to book her dermatology appointment Wednesday.

On the app, she was able to choose from two-hour windows on several days. Once she arrived, she checked in on her phone, and she was bumped to the front of the line. She could see the doctor immediately without dealing with a receptionist or filling out forms.

"This is really convenient," Phillips said.

Concierge Key Health goes beyond most concierge doctor services, which only provide primary care physicians. Clients can choose from any of 12 specialties including dentists, cardiologists, and orthopedic surgeons.

The app stores the patients' medical history and insurance information, and it allows patients to check doctors' credentials and book appointments immediately.

Dr. Kristine Romine, a dermatologist in the network, said many of her clients are busy executives with kids.

"They call me first thing in the morning and say they have a really horrible rash that's really uncomfortable, they really don't want to wait six weeks," Dr. Romine said.

"What we are trying to do is really improve the patient experience in healthcare," Concierge Key Health CEO Robert Grant said. "We wanted to cut all of the challenge and difficulty out for busy people that have busy lifestyles."