New copper dome at state capitol completed

PHOENIX — The historic capitol building in Phoenix got a facelift and now has a brand new shiny copper dome. It's part of an $11.9 million project to restore, repair, and renovate the building.

Crews installed 1,500 pounds of copper in about two and half months. The project cost $870,000.

"The demolition of it was from the bottom up and the installation was from the top down," said Megan Rose with the Arizona Department of Administration,

When the building was constructed in the early 1900s, the dome was painted copper. In the 70s, they added real copper, and that lasted until 2010 when a bad hailstorm damaged the dome. It was replaced in 2011.

Rose said they had issues with the sealant used.

"The process of the sealant we think failed and created the corrosion and contributed to that. So it really didn't look very good," said Rose.

Rose said they used a different method to install these copper sheets and hopes this time, it'll last forever.

"It has been a historic kind of landmark for Arizonans, and the capitol and the legislature, so it’s really important to us to make sure that it was bright and shiny and had a good luster and just something that everyone can be proud of," said Rose.

Rose said they're trying to figure out what to do with the copper they took down. They could make challenge coins or create an art display.