PHOENIX - A Phoenix neighborhood is now working together to keep crooks out after one mom reached out on the internet to say her car, garage, and home were burglarized.

Jessica Perna responded to that mom, showing a video of crooks trying to steal from her car twice.

"We caught them on camera with the flashlight looking through our windows, trying to pull the door handles, see if they could find anything valuable," Perna said.

Other neighbors report bikes or golf clubs vanished from cars or garages.

Residents think there could be as many as twelve burglaries in recent weeks.

This neighborhood, near 20th Street and Lincoln Drive, seems to be a draw for one or more thieves, even though there's a Phoenix police precinct just three blocks away.

Residents think burglars are sometimes breaking into cars to swipe garage door openers, to gain access to garages and even houses.

"We have a security system, and that's why we have it there because these people are just looking for an opportunity," Perna said.

Phoenix police say they are aware of the neighbors' concerns and they are monitoring what happens.