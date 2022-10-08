Near-record-low unemployment makes it tougher to find workers

PHOENIX — September's jobs report is out. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, and unemployment nationally fell to 3.5%, which is the same as in Arizona.

The jobless rate in America is now back to its pre-pandemic level from February 2020, which was the lowest unemployment rate in almost 50 years. Low unemployment is a good thing. But it can also pose a challenge to businesses looking for workers.

"We are in need of them like some guys are of water, you know," said Cliff Wixson. Wixson owns Cliff Co. Heavy Equipment Repair and Machining in Glendale. Business is good and Wixson is looking to hire.

"A lot of our issues with finding the correct employee here, it takes a special skilled worker a lot of those skilled workers are in very high demand," Wixson said. "A lot of big business in Arizona with the infrastructure we have, so they're sucking up a lot of the really good ones."

Cliff Co. employs 18 workers and wants to hire 10 more. Fixing heavy equipment can be hard work. But the pay is good and at Cliff Co., employees also receive benefits like health, dental and life insurance as well as a 401K. The company recruits from the military and inmates about to be released from prison as well as the trade schools.

"They have a drive and want to learn and be part of a group of people," Wixson said, "and not be afraid of hard work."

Cliff Wixson knows the workers he needs are out there someplace. He just needs to find them.