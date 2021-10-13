Multiple people shot near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting with multiple victims in Phoenix.

Officers were called to the area of 7th Avenue and Baseline Road around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Two adults were found with apparent gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A teenage boy also showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A nearby vehicle was found to have been struck by gunfire and a man inside was not hurt.

Witnesses are being interviewed and police have not given any information on any suspects or motives.