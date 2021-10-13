Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Multiple people shot near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road

items.[0].videoTitle
Multiple people were shot overnight in a Phoenix neighborhood.
Posted at 7:51 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 10:51:44-04

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting with multiple victims in Phoenix.

Officers were called to the area of 7th Avenue and Baseline Road around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Two adults were found with apparent gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A teenage boy also showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A nearby vehicle was found to have been struck by gunfire and a man inside was not hurt.

Witnesses are being interviewed and police have not given any information on any suspects or motives.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV