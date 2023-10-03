'Multiple' gunshots fired near Phoenix high school football field during practice

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after gunshots were fired near the football stadium at Alhambra High School as the football team was practicing Monday evening.

A spokesperson for the department confirms that they received a call for a gun that was discharged near the football stadium, near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road, around 6:45 p.m. as the football team was practicing.

At this time, police don't know if the shots were fired in the direction of anyone on the team.

Phoenix Police added that investigators are trying to figure out the number of shots that were fired, but say evidence was collected leading investigators to believe that multiple shots were fired.

Phoenix police tell ABC15 that there are no confirmed specifics on the suspect or vehicle.

The principal of the school sent a letter to parents saying, in part, "...as football practice was concluding, a minivan parked near the football stadium and discharged a firearm several times," and went on to say, "Thankfully, no one was hurt."

Dr. Jodi Weber notified all parents by email Monday night, "We share this information with you to be as transparent as possible about this incident."

"School will follow a regular Tuesday schedule tomorrow. Out of an abundance of caution, we will have additional safety measures on campus, including police presence," the letter also read. "Recently, Phoenix Union launched a confidential tip line for non-emergencies. It can be reached at (602) 764-SAFE (7233) and is checked during regular business hours. If you have any information about what took place tonight, we ask you to contact local law enforcement or our confidential tip line. If you have any questions, please contact our front office at (602) 764-6000."