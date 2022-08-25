Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Multi-vehicle crash injures two near 32nd Street and McDowell Road

32nd St McDowell crash
ABC15
32nd St McDowell crash
32nd St McDowell Crash
Posted at 5:25 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 20:37:24-04

PHOENIX — At least two people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash in Central Phoenix.

At about 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to 32nd Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix.

One person was trapped in a sedan that was on its roof and needed to be rescued by firefighters, according to Phoenix Fire.

Initial reports indicate a 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition while a pregnant woman was taken in stable condition.

Four others were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries and did not need to be taken to a hospital. Phoenix Fire said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!