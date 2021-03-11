Motorcyclist killed in crash near 15th and Dunlap avenues

PHOENIX — Police say a 31-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene near 15th and Dunlap avenues just after 3 p.m.

The motorcycle, driven by 31-year-old William Tewksbury, was headed northbound on 15th Lane when it reportedly struck a truck that was turning left onto Dunlap Avenue.

Tewksbury was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the truck driver, a 58-year-old man, stayed at the scene. He was not injured.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but speed appears to have been a factor.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.