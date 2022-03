PHOENIX — A 40-year-old man has been hospitalized after a crash caused his motorcycle to catch on fire.

The Phoenix Fire Department estimates that 50-75% of his body suffers from burn injuries.

Officials say the fire started after the motorcycle and another vehicle got into a crash on Interstate 10 at 48th Street.

The severity of the burns and the condition of the other vehicle's driver has not been released.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

The situation is under investigation.