Motorcyclist hit, killed near 38th Street and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. Monday near 38th Street and Baseline Road.

Police say a passenger car was headed east and made a left turn, colliding with a westbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Victor Jordan.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but police say the incident is still under investigation.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.