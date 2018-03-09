Mother moves to Phoenix, taking action to find her son's killer

PHOENIX - A mother is on a mission to find her son's killer in Phoenix.

Since the murder of her son Desman Brown, Leticia Battle has put her own life on hold to help find her son's killer.

Battle says she moved to Phoenix and is living out of a suitcase as she searches for answers that could lead her to the motive for her only child's murder.

Battle and her sister Karen Scott have been arming themselves with flyers and pounding the pavement along the Camelback corridor, the area where her son was last seen on the day of his murder.

Phoenix police tell us homicide detectives are actively working the case.

Brown was shot and killed outside the laundry room of an apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road, according to Phoenix police.

The murder took place around 8 p.m on February 15th. A witness reported seeing a man running from the area.

Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect. He is described as a man between 5'6 to 5'9 feet tall, with black hair, brown eyes, wearing a baggy dark green hoodie and baggy blue jeans.

Battle described her son as a loving, caring man who was just starting life on his own.

"He was always smiling. He had no enemies, everybody loved him," said Battle.

She described her heart as being empty, as she pleaded with anyone out there who knows what may have happened in the moments leading up to her son's murder.

"He's taken my only son away from me. I urge whoever knows anything about this to speak up. It could be your child next, or someone you love. All we want is justice. We don't want another soul gone by somebody else's hands," said Battle.

Battle spent the day handing out flyers at businesses and to people she met along Camelback Road on Thursday.

"If it takes ten years I'll still be out here handing out flyers. We don't want anything else, just justice for my baby," said Battle.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-WITNESS. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the silent witness website.

Police say you remain completely anonymous and could earn a cash reward unto $1,000 for information leading to the arrest/or indictment of the suspect or suspects of this crime.