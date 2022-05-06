Mother killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting

PHOENIX — Police say a bystander was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night, near 7th Avenue and Pima Road.

The bystander, identified as 32-year-old Martha Adrianna Alejo, was standing in line waiting for food with her pre-teen son when a car stopped and started shooting at people in the line, according to police.

"We know that violent crime in our city has been on the rise," said Commander Warren Brewer, head of Phoenix Police Department's Violent Crimes Bureau, in a release. "No one should have to worry about being shot as they stand in line for food. And no child should have to see their mother gunned down for no reason."

The car drove off, going southbound on 7th Avenue.

Police say they found Alejo with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Nobody else was injured in the shooting, but detectives believe Alejo was not the intended target of the shooting.

Police have not released a suspect description.

Phoenix PD say it is committed to using every resource at its disposal to find whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.