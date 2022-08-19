Monkeypox vaccine clinic to take place in Phoenix next week

PHOENIX — Maricopa County health officials say there is a limited number of monkeypox vaccines available to the public, as well as an upcoming vaccine clinic in Phoenix.

Maricopa County Department of Public Health says from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, those interested in getting the vaccine can get their first dose. Appointments must be made in advance online, subject to specific eligibility requirements.

The clinic will be held at Warehouse 215 at 215 E. Grant St. in Phoenix.

Click here to make your appointment.

More vaccine clinics will be scheduled as more doses of the monkeypox vaccine are received.

Those in need of a second dose will be notified when available.

MCDPH shared the following information about the clinic:



Jynneos vaccine will be offered at these clinics.

Shorten your wait time. Complete and print the vaccine consent form in English or Spanish prior to the event.

You will need two doses for maximum protection. MCDPH will provide more information about the second dose at the time of your first dose.

If you have an appointment to get vaccinated, do not cancel your appointment. Keep your previously-scheduled appointment.

These clinics are for individuals age 18 and up. Individuals age 17 and under should contact the MCDPH CARES Team (see below) about getting vaccinated.

Have questions? Call the MCDPH CARES Team at (602) 506-6767 for answers. They’re available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you get infected before or after your first dose: CDC does not recommend vaccination after infection unless you are immunocompromised. Individuals who are immunocompromised are recommended to get two doses of the vaccine even if they have been infected.



Those eligible for the vaccine include those who are under one or more of the following categories:

