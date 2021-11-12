Mom concerned after her child became sick after attending Brophy's outdoor homecoming

Weeks after homecoming — a staple fall event for high school kids — one parent claims that several students who attended the dance at Brophy College Preparatory have become sick, including her child.

The parent said she has tried to ask the school questions, curious what investigations they've done if any, but instead of answers, she claims her calls have gone unanswered. So, she reached out to ABC15.

The parent agreed to an on-camera interview with us, but did not want to be identified in order to also protect her child's identity. She also shared a number of photos and videos with us.

Brophy's homecoming was held on Oct. 16, 2021. Due to COVID concerns, it was held outside at one of the school's fields, the school told ABC15 in a statement.

“It was essentially one big dust cloud that they were socializing in,” the mom said.

Nearly a month since, the mom told ABC15 that her daughter remains sick, and is now bedridden.

“I’ve heard from parents who said that they saw their children came home with dust coming out of their nostrils,” she said.

The mom said her daughter had a cough, then what seemed to be a cold, and then bronchitis. Eventually, her daughter was diagnosed with Valley Fever.

Valley Fever is an infection caused by fungus spores that are found in the soil in the southwestern United States, as well as Mexico, Central America, and South America, according to the CDC.

Common symptoms include fatigue, fever, shortness of breath, headache, night sweats, muscle aches, and a rash on the upper body or legs, the CDC said on its website. Symptoms usually last a few weeks to a few months, however, some may experience than longer.

“My child has not been able to walk for several days, so that’s been pretty scary,” the parent said.

So, she took her to Urgent Care and said she was told by the doctor that they've seen other children who reportedly went to the same homecoming event.

“They immediately said, 'we’ve seen many children who have experienced ailments immediately after that event, and some who were even hospitalized,'” she said.

She reached out to the school, but did not hear back. “Nothing from Brophy, which is very surprising,” she said.

In a statement to ABC15 on Wednesday, Brophy said: “We moved our homecoming event outdoors to a campus field due to COVID. The large number of students participating kicked up dust and we had a handful of students report temporary respiratory issues as a result.”

Principal Bob Ryan said the school did not believe it was necessary to alert parents given the limited number of serious case reports, he said.

"According to the four physicians we’ve consulted with over the last week, Valley Fever is a very serious illness and it's something that’s not temporary," the parent said.

“As a respectable institution, my thoughts are...saying nothing is unacceptable."

When reached by ABC15, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health said if reports of infectious disease come in, they will investigate them. It was unclear Thursday how many reports, if any, the Department of Public had received.