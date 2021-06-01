Watch
Mint Cannabis to host COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics at three Valley locations

Mary Altaffer/AP
Registered Pharmacist Paula Agoglia fills a dead volume syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in the William Reid Apartments, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The syringe allows for a full 6 doses to be extracted from each vial. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool)
Posted at 9:44 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 12:55:47-04

PHOENIX — The Mint Cannabis will be offering pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those age 18 and older at three of its Valley locations this week.

In a release Tuesday, the dispensary said it is partnering with Commerce Medical Group to offer pop-up vaccination clinics as part of a "Snax for Vaxx" program.

The pop-up clinics will be administering the Moderna vaccine for those ages 18 and older. No pre-registration is required as vaccines will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program will provide vaccine recipients ages 21 and up with a free edible and a free pre-roll.

The free vaccination clinics will be hosted at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1
Mint Dispensary – Guadalupe
5210 S. Priest Dr., Guadalupe, AZ 85283

Wednesday, June 2
Mint Dispensary – Mesa
330 E. Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85210

Thursday, June 3
Mint Dispensary – north Phoenix
17036 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85032

The dispensary added that free rides to the Mint's vaccine sites are available through Uber, thanks to a partnership with the White House. The partnership offers complimentary rides to and from vaccination appointments now through July 4.

