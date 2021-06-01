Mint Cannabis to host COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics at three Valley locations

PHOENIX — The Mint Cannabis will be offering pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those age 18 and older at three of its Valley locations this week.

In a release Tuesday, the dispensary said it is partnering with Commerce Medical Group to offer pop-up vaccination clinics as part of a "Snax for Vaxx" program.

The pop-up clinics will be administering the Moderna vaccine for those ages 18 and older. No pre-registration is required as vaccines will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program will provide vaccine recipients ages 21 and up with a free edible and a free pre-roll.

The free vaccination clinics will be hosted at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1

Mint Dispensary – Guadalupe

5210 S. Priest Dr., Guadalupe, AZ 85283

Wednesday, June 2

Mint Dispensary – Mesa

330 E. Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85210

Thursday, June 3

Mint Dispensary – north Phoenix

17036 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85032

The dispensary added that free rides to the Mint's vaccine sites are available through Uber, thanks to a partnership with the White House. The partnership offers complimentary rides to and from vaccination appointments now through July 4.