MCSO: Woman attempted to murder husband with antifreeze

CAVE CREEK, AZ - A Cave Creek woman has been arrested for attempting to murder her husband using antifreeze.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says Connie Eskelson claimed she came home to find her husband unconscious on August 27, 2017. He was taken to the hospital and tests revealed a potentially lethal dose of Ethylene Glycol, an active ingredient in antifreeze.

The victim originally had no brain activity when taken to the hospital, but has since made a full recovery.

During their investigation over several months, MCSO says they were able to track several purchases by Connie Eskelson for lab grade Ethylene Glycol.

Deputies believe she then tainted the drinks her husband would consume on a daily basis.

She was arrested Thursday on one count of attempted murder in the first degree.