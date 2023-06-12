MCACC waiving adoption fees, hoping to get 200 dogs adopted by June 18

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for many of its shelter pets.

MCACC reported Monday that it has nearly 800 dogs in its care, with more than 140 of them coming into the shelter since Friday. Seventy-nine of those dogs have been adopted in the same time frame.

“We have been seeing this trend of more dogs coming in than being adopted out since the beginning of May,” a spokesperson for MCACC said. “We are hoping we can get some dogs into new homes before the 4th of July, which is our highest intake time of the year.”

The free adoptions apply to dogs that are already spayed or neutered. Waived adoptions are valid through Sunday, June 18.

MCACC hopes to get 200 dogs adopted by June 18.

See all adoptable pets at MCACC here.