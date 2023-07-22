Marijuana grow facility given six months to get rid of 'skunky' smell

You don't see it, but you sure smell it and nearby businesses have had enough.

A Trulieve marijuana cultivation site near 24th Street and Interstate 10 has been given a deadline by the city of Phoenix to stop what's being called a “skunky” smell.

Those who work nearby say it's high time this problem gets resolved, saying the smell is, at times, unbearable.

"I walk out our front door and I'm hit with skunk," said Parker Hancock.

Hancock is the Vice President and General Manager at Western Transport Logistics (WTL).

He says WTL sits less than 30 yards away from Trulieve's marijuana grow facility on Magnolia Street.

"It hits you like a wall. In the winter, spring where we would like to keep the door open, we cannot because the smell comes in so strongly. We have had a mechanic here who left because the smell was so strong," said Hancock.

Corey Foley, the attorney representing a couple of nearby businesses affected by the smell, told ABC5 that at least seven different Phoenix businesses made odor complaints with the city against the cultivation site between March and May this year.

Trulieve's use permits require the cultivation center to emit no odors different from the surrounding area.

"You can walk out there and follow the trail of smell right to it,” said Hancock.

In response, the city of Phoenix has given Trulieve six months to successfully implement the rest of its odor control measures or it'll be forced to shut down.

"We have regulations we have to adhere to. They need to do the same,” Hancock said.

ABC15 reached out to Trulieve for comment but has not heard back, however, Trulieve representatives are on the record saying they're aware of the issue.