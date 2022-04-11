Maricopa County approves $17 mil for affordable housing projects

PHOENIX — Hundreds of new housing units are coming to those in need of a home in Maricopa County.

The county’s Board of Supervisors on Monday announced $17 million in funding for affordable housing projects, adding 610 affordable units to the Valley’s housing stock.

Part of the plan includes a hotel conversion which will add 50 housing units and new construction will add 368 units in the West Valley and 192 units in central Phoenix.

To expand the stock of affordable housing to serve the unique needs of people transitioning from homelessness to housing, $8 million will be used by Arizona Housing, Inc. to convert an existing hotel on Van Buren Street in central Phoenix to permanent, supportive housing.

The property will undergo improvements to ensure that each unit is ready for longer-term occupancy.

Upon completion, the converted property will offer 50 units that can be occupied by individuals, and in some cases, couples.

In addition to the living spaces, the property will include on-site case management services to assist residents with any barriers to employment and match their needs to available programs and services.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2022 with an estimated completion date in the summer of 2023.

"I appreciate the innovative thinking and partnerships involved in turning an old hotel into a place where people at risk of homelessness can live long-term," said Chairman Bill Gates, District 3. "With creative approaches like this, and the continued commitment and investment of our Board, we can make a significant impact on the affordable housing challenges our community faces."

The Gorman Group has been awarded $6 million to construct 368 new affordable rental units at the southeast corner of 67th and Glendale Avenues.

The project, named Centerline on Glendale, will take place in two phases. Phase one will build 186 units and phase two will bring an additional 182 units online.

Ulysses Development has been awarded $3 million to construct a new 192 unit affordable rental complex.

The project, named Salt River Flats, will be built near Broadway and 14th Street in Phoenix. The expected completion of the project is March 2024 and will be available to those who have 60% of the area's median income ($42,660 for a family of 3).