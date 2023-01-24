Mangy Mutt animal rescue in need of help after overnight fire

PHOENIX — A Valley animal rescue is in need of your help after an overnight house fire.

Todd Born, homeowner and owner of Mangy Mutt Animal Rescue, says flames erupted at his home, which also houses the rescue, near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Phoenix Fire Department responded to the house fire and found the blaze coming from the garage area.

As crews made entry into the house, three dogs were able to make their way out to safety. On-scene reports say as many as a dozen or more dogs may have been safely rescued.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but Mangy Mutt is in need of help finding a place for the dogs to go after the fire.

Born told ABC15 that he's hoping to find people who can foster the dogs as soon as possible.

If you are able to help, you can contact Mangy Mutt on their Facebook page.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.