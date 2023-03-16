Man, woman struck by stray bullets near 16th and Van Buren streets

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man and woman are being treated for injuries after being struck by stray bullets Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 16th and Van Buren streets for reports of shots fired.

Officers found a woman who was hit by a stray bullet. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man was also reportedly struck by gunfire while he was driving in his vehicle. He took himself to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the shooting incident.

No further information is available.