Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Man, woman struck by stray bullets near 16th and Van Buren streets

Information about the shooting is under investigation
Two people are hurt after they were hit by stray bullets Thursday morning near 16th Street and Van Buren in central Phoenix.
police
Posted at 7:00 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 10:06:19-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man and woman are being treated for injuries after being struck by stray bullets Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 16th and Van Buren streets for reports of shots fired.

Officers found a woman who was hit by a stray bullet. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man was also reportedly struck by gunfire while he was driving in his vehicle. He took himself to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the shooting incident.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!