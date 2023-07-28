Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Man stuck in chimney at Phoenix home rescued by emergency crews

There is no word yet why the man was in the chimney
A man was rescued from a Phoenix home's chimney early Friday morning.
Phoenix chimney rescue
Posted at 5:05 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 08:05:12-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix rescue crews helped free a man who was stuck in a chimney early Friday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say they were called to a home near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road around 1 a.m. for reports of someone who was stuck inside a chimney flue.

A man in his forties was found to be stuck in the chimney above the damper and basic rescue crews weren't able to reach him, so a Technical Rescue Team was called in to help.

Crews used a harness and rope system and breached a wall before finally getting the man out of the chimney.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

There is no word yet on who the man was or why he was in the chimney to begin with.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!