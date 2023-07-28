Man stuck in chimney at Phoenix home rescued by emergency crews

PHOENIX — Phoenix rescue crews helped free a man who was stuck in a chimney early Friday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say they were called to a home near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road around 1 a.m. for reports of someone who was stuck inside a chimney flue.

A man in his forties was found to be stuck in the chimney above the damper and basic rescue crews weren't able to reach him, so a Technical Rescue Team was called in to help.

Crews used a harness and rope system and breached a wall before finally getting the man out of the chimney.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

There is no word yet on who the man was or why he was in the chimney to begin with.