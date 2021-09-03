Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Man spends night on Papago Park trail after falling and injuring himself

items.[0].image.alt
Phoenix Fire Department
image0.jpeg
Posted at 7:57 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 10:57:53-04

PHOENIX — A 61-year-old man is being treated at a hospital after spending the night on a hiking trail at Papago Park.

Phoenix fire officials say the man fell on the trail at around 8 p.m. Thursday and was unable to get to safety. It wasn't until Friday morning around 5:30 a.m. that a bystander found him.

The bystander then activated the emergency medical system which alerts rescuers from Phoenix and Tempe.

Crews were able to wheel the patient down the trail and take him to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Further details haven't been provided.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Hit comedy show Seinfeld is coming to CW61 Arizona

Hit comedy show Seinfeld is coming to CW61 Arizona