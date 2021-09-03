Man spends night on Papago Park trail after falling and injuring himself

PHOENIX — A 61-year-old man is being treated at a hospital after spending the night on a hiking trail at Papago Park.

Phoenix fire officials say the man fell on the trail at around 8 p.m. Thursday and was unable to get to safety. It wasn't until Friday morning around 5:30 a.m. that a bystander found him.

The bystander then activated the emergency medical system which alerts rescuers from Phoenix and Tempe.

Crews were able to wheel the patient down the trail and take him to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Further details haven't been provided.