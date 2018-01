PHOENIX - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of holding a Phoenix gas station clerk at gunpoint on New Year's Day.

According to Silent Witness, just before 7:30 a.m., a suspect entered the Shell gas station near 24th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police say the suspect showed a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

The employee complied with the demands and the suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

If you recognize this man, you are asked to call 480-WITNESS, you can remain anonymous.