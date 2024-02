PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Officers were first called to the area near Desert Sky Mall around 10 p.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say two vehicles reportedly left the area before officers arrived. It's unclear if officers know who may be involved or what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.