Man shot, killed near 3rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street

PHOENIX — Police are looking for more information after a man was shot and killed in the downtown Phoenix area early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 3rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 3:15 a.m. for a shooting call. At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead.

No information about what led to the shooting or any suspects was immediately available.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Callers to Silent Witness can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.