PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. when police were called to the area of 19th and Missouri avenues and discovered a man who had been shot.

Officials transported the man, identified by police as 40-year-old Seth Haefer, to a local hospital where he later died.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information was provided and police are investigating.