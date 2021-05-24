Man shot, killed near 17th and Missouri avenues in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man is dead after a Sunday evening shooting near 17th and Missouri avenues.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the area around 6:40 p.m. for the shooting.

A man, who has not yet been identified publicly, was found with gunshot wounds at the scene. The man died from his injuries.

Witnesses say men approached the victim before shots were fired

Police have not located the suspects and are looking for more information. Anyone who may be able to help the investigation is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.