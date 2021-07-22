Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Man shot, killed in apartment near 12th Street and Campbell Avenue

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 7:08 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 10:08:48-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a suspect is at large after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near 12th Street and Campbell Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday where a shooting was reported. Witnesses say they heard shots fired inside one of the apartments.

Police located a victim, only identified as a 34-year-old man, with life-threatening shooting injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the ABC15 app to keep track of monsoon storms