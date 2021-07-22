Man shot, killed in apartment near 12th Street and Campbell Avenue

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a suspect is at large after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near 12th Street and Campbell Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday where a shooting was reported. Witnesses say they heard shots fired inside one of the apartments.

Police located a victim, only identified as a 34-year-old man, with life-threatening shooting injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.