Man shot, killed following alleged neighbor dispute in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after an alleged neighbor dispute led to a shooting near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road Sunday.

According to Phoenix police, the situation allegedly began as a noise complaint that turned into a dispute between neighbors.

Two men exited their homes with guns, police said.

Police were then called to the scene for reports of a shooting, where they located a man shot inside an apartment.

The man, identified by police as 33-year-old Nicasio Yzagere, was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Authorities detained a man who was identified by witnesses as the shooter.

The alleged shooter, who has not yet been identified by police, was taken into custody without incident.

Police say no arrests have been made and that the investigation remains active.

