PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting near 36th Street and McDowell Road.

Officers were called to the area around 11:50 p.m. Thursday where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim was involved in an argument with another man when the shooting occurred.

The suspect stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The investigation is ongoing.