Man shot, killed during argument near 35th and Glendale avenues

ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 6:49 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 10:09:49-04

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a home in Phoenix Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the home near 35th and Glendale avenues just before 10 p.m. where a man was found with gunshot injuries.

Police say the victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned the shooting happened during an argument, and the suspect was located and detained.

The suspect has been identified as a 47-year-old man, but he has not been named.

