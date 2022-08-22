Man shot, killed by security guard near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 28-year-old man is dead after he was shot by a security guard who was reportedly defending himself.

Police say the incident occurred near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 8:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the area to investigate shots fired. They located a man, later identified as 28-year-old Travonte Hayes, who had suffered gunshot wounds. Hayes was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators learned Hayes had been kicked out of a nearby establishment for unknown reasons before the incident. Hayes reportedly returned with a gun, pointed it at a security guard, and re-entered the establishment.

The security guard then shot Hayes in self-defense, police say.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.