Man shot, killed at motel near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road

Posted at 7:10 AM, Jan 19, 2022
PHOENIX — A man is dead after an apparent homicide at a Phoenix motel early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the motel near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road around 4:30 a.m. after someone reported a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say detectives are looking for witnesses and going over evidence to figure out what led to the shooting.

The suspect, only publicly identified as another man, has not been located.

